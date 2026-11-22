Tejashwi Yadav Honors Mulayam Singh Yadav on 87th Birth Anniversary

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 87th birth anniversary, remembering his contributions towards social equality, justice and harmony.

In a post shared on X, Tejashwi's office described Mulayam Singh Yadav as a revered leader, an unparalleled Defence Minister and a champion of socialism, while recalling his efforts for the welfare of disadvantaged sections of society. "On the birth anniversary of the revered Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country's unparalleled Defence Minister and a great champion of socialism, I pay my humble respects. Your tireless lifelong efforts to ensure equality, justice and harmony in society will always continue to give courage and inspiration to the neglected and disadvantaged sections of society," the post read.

उत्तर प्रदेश के भूतपूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, देश के अभूतपूर्व रक्षामंत्री एवं समाजवाद के महान पुरोधा श्रद्धेय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। समाज में समानता, न्याय और सौहार्द सुनिश्चित करने के लिए जीवनपर्यंत आपके द्वारा किए गए अथक प्रयास उपेक्षित व वंचित वर्गों को सदैव साहस और प्रेरणा देते रहेंगे। #MulayamSingh - Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) November 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also paid tribute to his father and party founder, recalling the values he learnt from him and reaffirming his commitment to his socialist principles. In a post on X, Akhilesh said, "On the birth anniversary of the revered Netaji today, we bow to him with deepest reverence and renew our pledge to embrace his socialist principles and humane, practical values with even greater conviction and put them into practice in every sphere of life."

Recalling his father's teachings, Akhilesh said Mulayam Singh Yadav had taught them to stand by people during difficult times and help those who approached them seeking assistance. "The simplest lesson we learned from the revered Netaji was: stand by someone in their time of need, and if anyone comes seeking 'help', help them as much as possible," he wrote.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also paid tribute to the party founder, remembering him as her guide and source of inspiration. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also paid their respects to the former Chief Minister on his birth anniversary.

Born in Etawah on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. Popularly known as 'Netaji', he served as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister three times and was elected to the state Legislative Assembly 10 times and the Lok Sabha seven times. He was also conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in recognition of his contributions to public life. He died on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. (ANI)