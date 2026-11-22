BRS Leader KTR to Address Warangal Jana Chaitanya Sabha on Sunday

Warangal (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) will visit Warangal on Sunday to address the party's Jana Chaitanya Sabha at Kakatiya Degree College (KDC) Grounds in Hanamkonda, as the party seeks to revive its organisational network and strengthen its political base ahead of the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections. The meeting is expected to witness a large gathering of party supporters, with the BRS leadership treating it as an important opportunity to strengthen its urban political base, mobilise cadre against the ruling Congress and intensify its activities in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Party leaders have estimated that more than 20,000 people could attend the gathering, with workers being mobilised from Warangal East, Warangal West, Parkal, Wardhannapet and other surrounding areas. Former government chief whip and former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the response to the mobilisation programme had been encouraging and that the turnout could exceed the initial estimate. Senior BRS leaders, including former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar and former MLAs Aroori Ramesh, among others, have been involved in preparations for the meeting.

The proposed GWMC elections are a major factor behind the BRS's renewed political activity in Warangal. The civic body has 66 divisions, and its previous election results provide an important backdrop to the current political contest. In the 2021 municipal elections, the BRS won 48 divisions, while the BJP secured 10 and the Congress four. Independent candidates won the remaining four divisions. However, following the BRS's defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections, several corporators shifted their political allegiance, altering the political equations within the corporation.

Against this backdrop, the BRS is seeking to consolidate its former corporators, strengthen its ward-level network and attract leaders from other political parties. The Jana Chaitanya Sabha is expected to provide a platform for these efforts and help the party assess its organisational strength before the civic electoral battle. The BRS leadership is also expected to use the meeting to launch a political offensive against the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Senior party leaders have accused the government of failing to fulfil several electoral promises made during the Assembly elections. Issues relating to agricultural support, irrigation facilities, electricity supply, drinking water and the implementation of welfare schemes are likely to dominate the party's campaign. The BRS leaders have sought to contrast the present administration with the development and welfare programmes implemented during the previous 10-year BRS government.

Warangal occupies a special place in the political history of Telangana and has traditionally been an important centre of the statehood movement. BRS leaders have repeatedly recalled the major public meeting addressed by party president K Chandrashekar Rao in Warangal in 2001, describing it as an important milestone in the Telangana movement. The region subsequently emerged as one of the important political strongholds of the BRS during its decade in power.

The meeting is also expected to witness political developments in the form of new entrants into the party. Gouru Tirupathi Reddy, chairman of Ekasila Educational Institutions, is expected to join the BRS in the presence of KTR. Party leaders have indicated that political personalities, former public representatives and prominent individuals from different fields may also join the organisation, although the identities of all potential entrants have not been officially confirmed.

For the BRS, the challenge goes beyond organising a large public meeting. The party is seeking to rebuild confidence among its local leaders, reconnect with its traditional support base and strengthen its grassroots network in urban and rural areas. The forthcoming municipal elections are likely to test the party's ability to translate its organisational mobilisation into electoral support. KTR's address is therefore expected to be closely watched by party cadre, particularly for indications of the BRS's political strategy in the coming months. Apart from criticising the Congress government, he is expected to focus on organisational revival, the importance of the upcoming municipal elections and the need to strengthen the party's presence at the grassroots level. With Warangal's political importance, the legacy of the Telangana movement and the impending civic electoral battle converging at the Jana Chaitanya Sabha, the visit is expected to mark an important phase in the BRS's efforts to regain its political momentum in the region.