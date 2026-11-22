BRS Alleges False Cases Against Cadre By Telangana Congress Govt

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legal team member Lalitha Reddy on Sunday accused the Congress government in Telangana of registering multiple false cases against party leaders and cadre since May 2024, alleging that the move was aimed at weakening the opposition party and forcing its members to distance themselves from the organisation.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy alleged that the ruling Congress government had been targeting BRS leaders and workers through what she described as "false cases", with the intention of undermining their confidence and weakening the party's organisational strength.“Since May 2024, the current government has begun filing numerous false cases against the cadre and leaders of the BRS party. The underlying intention is to undermine their confidence and, by any means necessary, distance them from the party,” she said.

Reddy further alleged that BRS leaders and cadre began questioning the Congress government on social media whenever it failed to fulfil its promises to the public, following which the ruling party started registering cases against them over their social media posts.“Whenever the ruling Congress party failed to fulfil the promises it had made to the public, BRS leaders and cadre began to raise questions on social media... The Congress government intentionally began filing cases based on their social media posts,” she said.

Her remarks come amid a series of allegations by BRS leaders against the Congress government over its functioning, governance and alleged corruption in Telangana. Earlier, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused the ruling Congress government of large-scale corruption, claiming that even Congress legislators were raising questions about the functioning of their own administration. According to the party, KTR referred to remarks made by Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy. He cited Anirudh Reddy's alleged statements claiming that officials were demanding 15–20 per cent commissions for government works, along with Raj Gopal Reddy's purported allegations of large-scale corruption, irregularities in tenders, and a "₹5 lakh crore loot." Rama Rao said these statements raised serious questions about the government's functioning.

The BRS Working President further alleged that Congress MLAs were complaining about the non-release of funds to their respective constituencies, noting that some had written letters seeking financial assistance. Referring to complaints that funds were allegedly being diverted to Kodangal while other constituencies were neglected, he claimed that ruling party legislators were expressing helplessness over the lack of development works. The BRS leader also alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its promises and claimed that more instances of corruption would emerge as ruling party leaders continued to speak out against one another. Asserting that the BRS would return to power, KTR warned that every rupee allegedly accumulated through corruption would be recovered, stating that no one-whether an MLA or the Chief Minister-would be spared if found responsible.