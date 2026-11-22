In a deeply shocking piece of news a man named Dipesh Rastogi was arrested after he allegedly torched his ex-girlfriend's family apartment in Mumbai's Dombivli. Yes, you read that right. Three family members inside the flat escaped unharmed during the sudden fire. Reports say that he refused to accept the breakup and later targeted the victim's residence in rage. Police confirmed that the suspect launched the aggressive attack after the women called off their long-term relationship.

The Motive Behind The Attack

As per the report, Rastogi arrived at the building armed with petrol. His pure rage took him over. Later he took the extreme step and burned the apartment down.

Here's How the Incident Unfolds

He poured the petrol onto the front door and set the main exit ablaze. He later trapped the family inside. However, no one suffered injuries. All three family members spotted the fire and ran out safely. Smoked filled the corridor within a second, leaving everyone in a situation of panic. Their quick action averted a terrible tragedy as flames filled the doorway.

Immediate Arrest and Response from Neighbourhood

The upscale Dombivli neighbourhood was gripped by panic as neighbors saw flames near the doorway. Alert citizens called emergency services and alerted local law enforcement quickly.

On receiving the emergency call, the Manpada police station immediately sent teams. The officers arrived there quickly, cordoned off the scene and took Rastogi into custody immediately.

Police Action and Continuing Investigation

Police immediately filed charges against Rastogi after the arrest.“The investigators are now compiling a complete case file on the crime.

Forensic teams are looking at evidence from the burned entrance door. Officers continue to interview victims and neighbors who saw the attack take place.