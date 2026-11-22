South Korean Education Minister Offers Resignation Over AI Cheating Exam Controversy
(MENAFN) South Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin offered to step down on Sunday, accepting responsibility for the confusion caused by last-minute measures introduced to prevent candidates from using artificial intelligence to cheat during the country's national university entrance examination.
"During the preparation process for the Suneung, various changes made right before the test caused inconvenience to the public, including test takers," Choi said, according to reports.
The Suneung, short for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), is South Korea's annual university entrance examination, which took place on Thursday.
"As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance," Choi said.
"Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation," he added.
Authorities detected approximately 100 cases of cheating during this year's examination, which attracted 551,864 registered candidates across 1,312 testing centers nationwide.
In response, the government plans to impose restrictions preventing individuals caught cheating from retaking the examination for periods of up to 10 years. Officials are also considering financial incentives of up to 100 million won ($75,000) for individuals who report suspected cheating incidents.
The controversy has also drawn attention following allegations that a 32-year-old man who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, which determines admission to law schools, used artificial intelligence to cheat.
The individual, identified as Lee Jin-woo, was a dentistry student at Seoul National University. Police said he was discovered dead on Thursday at a motel in eastern Seoul.
Authorities had launched a search for Lee after receiving a missing-person report earlier that day.
"During the preparation process for the Suneung, various changes made right before the test caused inconvenience to the public, including test takers," Choi said, according to reports.
The Suneung, short for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), is South Korea's annual university entrance examination, which took place on Thursday.
"As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance," Choi said.
"Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation," he added.
Authorities detected approximately 100 cases of cheating during this year's examination, which attracted 551,864 registered candidates across 1,312 testing centers nationwide.
In response, the government plans to impose restrictions preventing individuals caught cheating from retaking the examination for periods of up to 10 years. Officials are also considering financial incentives of up to 100 million won ($75,000) for individuals who report suspected cheating incidents.
The controversy has also drawn attention following allegations that a 32-year-old man who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, which determines admission to law schools, used artificial intelligence to cheat.
The individual, identified as Lee Jin-woo, was a dentistry student at Seoul National University. Police said he was discovered dead on Thursday at a motel in eastern Seoul.
Authorities had launched a search for Lee after receiving a missing-person report earlier that day.
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