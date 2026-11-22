South Korea Records Historic Car Trade Deficit with China as Tesla Imports Surge
(MENAFN) South Korea's automotive trade deficit with China climbed to an unprecedented $4.23 billion during the first 10 months of 2026, as imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, particularly Tesla models, continued to rise.
South Korean vehicle exports to China dropped 34.9% year-on-year to $168.77 million between January and October, according to trade figures from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, cited in reports on Sunday.
In contrast, imports of Chinese-made vehicles jumped 79.2% compared with the same period last year, reaching $4.39 billion and resulting in a record trade gap of $4.23 billion.
South Korea has maintained an annual automotive trade deficit with China since 2017, with the imbalance growing considerably in recent years. The shortfall increased from $466 million in 2022 to $943 million in 2023 before reaching $1.73 billion in 2024.
Growing demand for Tesla electric vehicles produced at the American automaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai has emerged as a major contributor to the expanding deficit.
Tesla sold approximately 99,000 electric vehicles in South Korea between January and October, representing a 105% increase from the corresponding period a year earlier.
Chinese automotive manufacturer BYD also strengthened its presence in the South Korean market, selling more than 20,000 vehicles over the same 10-month period. Meanwhile, Polestar continued offering electric vehicles manufactured in China to South Korean consumers.
The sharp increase in imports of China-produced vehicles also reshaped South Korea's import market, allowing China to surpass Germany and become the country's largest source of imported automobiles during the first half of 2026.
South Korean vehicle exports to China dropped 34.9% year-on-year to $168.77 million between January and October, according to trade figures from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, cited in reports on Sunday.
In contrast, imports of Chinese-made vehicles jumped 79.2% compared with the same period last year, reaching $4.39 billion and resulting in a record trade gap of $4.23 billion.
South Korea has maintained an annual automotive trade deficit with China since 2017, with the imbalance growing considerably in recent years. The shortfall increased from $466 million in 2022 to $943 million in 2023 before reaching $1.73 billion in 2024.
Growing demand for Tesla electric vehicles produced at the American automaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai has emerged as a major contributor to the expanding deficit.
Tesla sold approximately 99,000 electric vehicles in South Korea between January and October, representing a 105% increase from the corresponding period a year earlier.
Chinese automotive manufacturer BYD also strengthened its presence in the South Korean market, selling more than 20,000 vehicles over the same 10-month period. Meanwhile, Polestar continued offering electric vehicles manufactured in China to South Korean consumers.
The sharp increase in imports of China-produced vehicles also reshaped South Korea's import market, allowing China to surpass Germany and become the country's largest source of imported automobiles during the first half of 2026.
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