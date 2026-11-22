Saudi Civil Defense Lifts Emergency Alert Across Jazan Province
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced Saturday that the threat in the southwestern province of Jazan had ended, shortly after residents received an emergency notification through the National Early Warning Platform.
“For your safety, continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gathering and filming,” the agency stated in a post on the US social media platform X.
The initial notification had alerted residents to a “potential danger,” although authorities provided no details about the possible threat or its source.
The warning was issued against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has previously launched missile and drone operations targeting Saudi territory.
“For your safety, continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gathering and filming,” the agency stated in a post on the US social media platform X.
The initial notification had alerted residents to a “potential danger,” although authorities provided no details about the possible threat or its source.
The warning was issued against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has previously launched missile and drone operations targeting Saudi territory.
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