French Demonstrators Renew Protests Over Rising Living Costs
(MENAFN) Trade unions, Yellow Vest demonstrators and youth organizations staged nationwide rallies across France for the sixth Saturday in a row, calling for improved wages, more accessible housing and a fairer tax system amid mounting living costs.
In Paris, approximately 400 demonstrators assembled at Place de la Republique before preparing to march toward Place de la Nation, according to reports.
Several participants appeared wearing the movement's signature yellow vests, while an orchestra performed ahead of the demonstration, which was scheduled to set off at 2 pm local time (1300GMT).
Workers' organizations and youth groups were expected to join forces with the Right to Housing association during the march.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Vests movement, which first emerged eight years ago in response to increasing fuel prices, urged its supporters to resume demonstrations at roundabouts and toll stations.
Labor unions also announced plans for rallies in Marseille, in southern France, as part of the broader protest campaign.
French Authorities Reinforce Security Ahead of Demonstrations
Security arrangements were strengthened in Paris, where police increased inspections at railway stations and across public transportation networks before the planned rallies.
In Lyon, local authorities imposed restrictions prohibiting demonstrations in the city center between noon and 10 pm local time (1100-2100GMT), pointing to concerns over calls for unauthorized gatherings.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes would be mobilized across the country to oversee security during the demonstrations.
In Paris, approximately 400 demonstrators assembled at Place de la Republique before preparing to march toward Place de la Nation, according to reports.
Several participants appeared wearing the movement's signature yellow vests, while an orchestra performed ahead of the demonstration, which was scheduled to set off at 2 pm local time (1300GMT).
Workers' organizations and youth groups were expected to join forces with the Right to Housing association during the march.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Vests movement, which first emerged eight years ago in response to increasing fuel prices, urged its supporters to resume demonstrations at roundabouts and toll stations.
Labor unions also announced plans for rallies in Marseille, in southern France, as part of the broader protest campaign.
French Authorities Reinforce Security Ahead of Demonstrations
Security arrangements were strengthened in Paris, where police increased inspections at railway stations and across public transportation networks before the planned rallies.
In Lyon, local authorities imposed restrictions prohibiting demonstrations in the city center between noon and 10 pm local time (1100-2100GMT), pointing to concerns over calls for unauthorized gatherings.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes would be mobilized across the country to oversee security during the demonstrations.
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