Pezeshkian Warns Iran Faces Intensifying Economic Warfare
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that his country is confronting a “silent economic war” that presents greater challenges than direct military confrontations involving missile strikes and destruction.
“We are in a silent war, which is much more difficult than a war in which missiles are launched and destruction is carried out.
“It is an economic war that you, the economic activists, are dealing with, and it is not a simple war,” Pezeshkian told a gathering of investors and manufacturers, according to reports carried by Iran's state news agency IRNA.
He accused powerful adversaries of seeking to undermine Iran and bring down the country, while praising domestic businesses for maintaining their operations despite challenging economic circumstances.
The Iranian president also noted that authorities were taking measures to prevent electricity shortages and scheduled power outages throughout the winter season.
The remarks come amid ongoing tensions following the outbreak of military hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
A preliminary framework agreement was subsequently reached between Washington and Tehran in June, paving the way for negotiations. However, discussions eventually lost momentum as both sides remained divided over arrangements to guarantee secure and unrestricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hostilities have periodically resumed since July, despite continued diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing an end to the conflict.
“We are in a silent war, which is much more difficult than a war in which missiles are launched and destruction is carried out.
“It is an economic war that you, the economic activists, are dealing with, and it is not a simple war,” Pezeshkian told a gathering of investors and manufacturers, according to reports carried by Iran's state news agency IRNA.
He accused powerful adversaries of seeking to undermine Iran and bring down the country, while praising domestic businesses for maintaining their operations despite challenging economic circumstances.
The Iranian president also noted that authorities were taking measures to prevent electricity shortages and scheduled power outages throughout the winter season.
The remarks come amid ongoing tensions following the outbreak of military hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
A preliminary framework agreement was subsequently reached between Washington and Tehran in June, paving the way for negotiations. However, discussions eventually lost momentum as both sides remained divided over arrangements to guarantee secure and unrestricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hostilities have periodically resumed since July, despite continued diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing an end to the conflict.
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