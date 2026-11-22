Severe Flooding Hits Hundreds of Homes in Northern France
(MENAFN) Heavy downpours have caused widespread flooding across France's northern Pas-de-Calais department, leaving approximately 850 homes underwater, local officials announced Saturday.
Pas-de-Calais Prefect Francois-Xavier Lauch reported that 85 roads were still inaccessible due to flooding, while the Canche River had exceeded previously recorded water levels at several locations.
Lauch warned that additional evacuations could become necessary as conditions continue to deteriorate. He also confirmed that residents who had already been forced to leave their properties would not be permitted to return on Saturday.
Figures released by the prefecture showed that approximately 800 people had been evacuated from affected areas since Nov. 19.
Meanwhile, France's national meteorological service, Meteo-France, maintained an orange-level flood warning for Pas-de-Calais, indicating continued concerns over rising water levels.
The extreme weather has also disrupted electricity supplies, with power distributor Enedis reporting that around 450 households in Pas-de-Calais and neighboring Nord were left without electricity.
Pas-de-Calais Prefect Francois-Xavier Lauch reported that 85 roads were still inaccessible due to flooding, while the Canche River had exceeded previously recorded water levels at several locations.
Lauch warned that additional evacuations could become necessary as conditions continue to deteriorate. He also confirmed that residents who had already been forced to leave their properties would not be permitted to return on Saturday.
Figures released by the prefecture showed that approximately 800 people had been evacuated from affected areas since Nov. 19.
Meanwhile, France's national meteorological service, Meteo-France, maintained an orange-level flood warning for Pas-de-Calais, indicating continued concerns over rising water levels.
The extreme weather has also disrupted electricity supplies, with power distributor Enedis reporting that around 450 households in Pas-de-Calais and neighboring Nord were left without electricity.
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