Dasal Expands Surveillance Operations with Sumru VTOL Drone
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Dasal has supplied an additional Sumru fixed-wing surveillance drone, equipped with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities, for deployment in a new operational zone.
Developed by Dasal, which operates under Altinay Defense Group, Sumru is intended to support security personnel through reconnaissance missions, extensive area surveillance and real-time operational monitoring.
The aircraft combines the extended flight endurance associated with conventional fixed-wing drones with the ability to take off and land vertically. Weighing approximately 15 kilograms (33 pounds) at maximum takeoff capacity, it can remain airborne for up to two and a half hours and function at elevations ranging from sea level to 3,000 meters (9,843 feet).
Designed for rapid deployment, Sumru requires just seven minutes to prepare for operation. Its ability to function without a conventional runway enables it to launch from restricted locations and return to its original takeoff position for landing.
For surveillance missions in different lighting conditions, the drone features a three-axis stabilized electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) imaging system. This equipment incorporates an electro-optical sensor offering 40-times optical magnification alongside a thermal imaging camera with a resolution of 640 by 512 pixels.
These capabilities enable personnel to monitor objects from considerable distances, recognize heat signatures and track moving targets. Captured footage is transmitted instantly to command-and-control centers, providing operators with continuous visual information during missions.
Dasal stated that the aircraft supports radio-based communications across distances of up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). By using LTE/4G cellular networks, its operational communication range can increase to 50 kilometers (31 miles), allowing live video feeds and connectivity beyond direct line of sight.
Developed by Dasal, which operates under Altinay Defense Group, Sumru is intended to support security personnel through reconnaissance missions, extensive area surveillance and real-time operational monitoring.
The aircraft combines the extended flight endurance associated with conventional fixed-wing drones with the ability to take off and land vertically. Weighing approximately 15 kilograms (33 pounds) at maximum takeoff capacity, it can remain airborne for up to two and a half hours and function at elevations ranging from sea level to 3,000 meters (9,843 feet).
Designed for rapid deployment, Sumru requires just seven minutes to prepare for operation. Its ability to function without a conventional runway enables it to launch from restricted locations and return to its original takeoff position for landing.
For surveillance missions in different lighting conditions, the drone features a three-axis stabilized electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) imaging system. This equipment incorporates an electro-optical sensor offering 40-times optical magnification alongside a thermal imaging camera with a resolution of 640 by 512 pixels.
These capabilities enable personnel to monitor objects from considerable distances, recognize heat signatures and track moving targets. Captured footage is transmitted instantly to command-and-control centers, providing operators with continuous visual information during missions.
Dasal stated that the aircraft supports radio-based communications across distances of up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). By using LTE/4G cellular networks, its operational communication range can increase to 50 kilometers (31 miles), allowing live video feeds and connectivity beyond direct line of sight.
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