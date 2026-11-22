Brussels Seeks Criminal Penalties for Ecocide
(MENAFN) The Brussels regional government has endorsed a draft ordinance aimed at classifying ecocide as an aggravated environmental crime, introducing stricter criminal sanctions for the most severe cases of ecological destruction.
Regional Secretary of State for the Environment Ans Persoons announced that the proposal received final approval from the government on Thursday. It will now be submitted to the regional parliament for consideration, according to local reports.
The proposed legislation would apply to exceptionally extensive environmental damage that produces long-lasting or irreversible effects. Potential violations include draining or destroying large wetlands, causing prolonged contamination of groundwater or waterways, and releasing substantial amounts of toxic materials that permanently harm soil, water or air quality.
The large-scale disposal of dangerous waste could also fall under the offense if it results in extensive, serious and persistent pollution.
Persoons acknowledged that the likelihood of such incidents occurring in Brussels was relatively low, while emphasizing that safeguarding biodiversity and protecting air, soil and water quality were collective responsibilities, including in densely populated urban areas.
The proposed ordinance would introduce amendments to the region's 1999 legislation covering environmental inspections, violations and liability.
Regional Secretary of State for the Environment Ans Persoons announced that the proposal received final approval from the government on Thursday. It will now be submitted to the regional parliament for consideration, according to local reports.
The proposed legislation would apply to exceptionally extensive environmental damage that produces long-lasting or irreversible effects. Potential violations include draining or destroying large wetlands, causing prolonged contamination of groundwater or waterways, and releasing substantial amounts of toxic materials that permanently harm soil, water or air quality.
The large-scale disposal of dangerous waste could also fall under the offense if it results in extensive, serious and persistent pollution.
Persoons acknowledged that the likelihood of such incidents occurring in Brussels was relatively low, while emphasizing that safeguarding biodiversity and protecting air, soil and water quality were collective responsibilities, including in densely populated urban areas.
The proposed ordinance would introduce amendments to the region's 1999 legislation covering environmental inspections, violations and liability.
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