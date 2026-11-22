Sweden Calls in Russian Ambassador Over Explosion Near Kyiv Embassy
(MENAFN) Sweden's Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Belyaev on Friday following an explosion near the Swedish diplomatic mission in Kyiv, with the Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirming the meeting on Saturday.
During the meeting, Swedish officials formally protested the incident, which took place on Nov. 19 amid Russian military strikes targeting the Ukrainian capital, according to the Russian Embassy.
The Russian diplomatic mission said its representatives presented Moscow's position during the discussions.
“We stressed that foreign diplomatic missions are not targets for Russia,” it said. “We recalled Moscow’s repeated warnings about the risks of foreign diplomatic missions remaining in Kyiv and the need to ensure the safety of their personnel.”
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard had previously confirmed that an explosion occurred close to Sweden's embassy in Kyiv on Thursday morning, announcing that the Russian ambassador would be called in over the incident.
She also reassured that all members of the diplomatic staff were safe and remained at the embassy premises following the explosion.
During the meeting, Swedish officials formally protested the incident, which took place on Nov. 19 amid Russian military strikes targeting the Ukrainian capital, according to the Russian Embassy.
The Russian diplomatic mission said its representatives presented Moscow's position during the discussions.
“We stressed that foreign diplomatic missions are not targets for Russia,” it said. “We recalled Moscow’s repeated warnings about the risks of foreign diplomatic missions remaining in Kyiv and the need to ensure the safety of their personnel.”
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard had previously confirmed that an explosion occurred close to Sweden's embassy in Kyiv on Thursday morning, announcing that the Russian ambassador would be called in over the incident.
She also reassured that all members of the diplomatic staff were safe and remained at the embassy premises following the explosion.
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