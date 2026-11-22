**************UPDATE********************

Vermont State Police continue to attempt to locate Mr. Roberts.

New information obtained indicates that he may be in the Burlington area where it was reported he was traveling to, to pick up his vehicle, a 2012 Kia Sportage with Vermont Registration KPA 261 (likeness picture attached) on Wednesday, November 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 229-9191.

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VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2026 at 1239 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

NAME: Kenneth Roberts

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks received a report of a missing person from Waterbury, VT. Kenneth Roberts was last seen on 11/18/2026 at approximately 11:45 AM near State Drive in Waterbury and reportedly had plans to travel to Burlington or Essex.

At this time Kenneth's whereabouts are unknown, and there are concerns for his welfare. A photo of Kenneth is attached.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

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Update / Berlin Barracks / Missing Person News Provided By Vermont State Police November 22, 2026, 06:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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