MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1TMP00082

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2026 at 2049 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Winooski, VT

INCIDENT: Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

NAME: Juvenile #1

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT





NAME: Juvenile #2

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the evening hours from November 19-21, 2026, the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks responded to numerous reports of rocks in the roadway along I-89 near exit 15 in the City of Winooski, that resulted in damages to approximately a dozen vehicles.





On November 21, 2026, at approximately 2049 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were conducting a directed patrol in the area of the previously reported incidents when rocks were observed in the roadway. Troopers quickly located two juveniles underneath the overpass of I-89 on Lafountain Street in the City of Winooski where the rocks had been thrown onto the Interstate from.





Anyone who's vehicle was damaged as a result of this incident is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva of the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or by email at....





Due to the age of the offenders, no further information is available.









Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Grimm

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111









Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks/Unlawful Mischief News Provided By Vermont State Police November 22, 2026, 06:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.