MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Our phone lines are currently down due to a CenturyLink service issue affecting inbound calls to the Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF).

Standard facility operations remain unaffected, and all visiting, programs, and services are fully operational. Incarcerated individuals can still make outbound phone calls.

Our teams are actively working with the provider to resolve the issue and appreciate your patience.

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Notice: CenturyLink Service Outage Affecting Utah State Correctional Facility Phone Lines News Provided By November 22, 2026, 06:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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