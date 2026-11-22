Two Drones Target Cargo Vessel Heading to Russia's Kaliningrad
(MENAFN) A cargo vessel traveling toward Russia's Kaliningrad region came under attack by two drones in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday, according to Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko.
In a statement published on the Russian messaging platform Max, Drozdenko said the incident occurred "in the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the border of the Russian Federation."
He confirmed that evacuation procedures for the ship's crew were underway as authorities worked to determine the extent of the incident and assess its potential consequences.
However, the governor did not disclose the identity or flag of the targeted vessel, identify those responsible for the attack or provide information about possible casualties and material damage.
Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave located along the Baltic Sea, separated from mainland Russia and bordered by Poland and Lithuania.
In a statement published on the Russian messaging platform Max, Drozdenko said the incident occurred "in the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the border of the Russian Federation."
He confirmed that evacuation procedures for the ship's crew were underway as authorities worked to determine the extent of the incident and assess its potential consequences.
However, the governor did not disclose the identity or flag of the targeted vessel, identify those responsible for the attack or provide information about possible casualties and material damage.
Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave located along the Baltic Sea, separated from mainland Russia and bordered by Poland and Lithuania.
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