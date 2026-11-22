MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka called for sustained international cooperation in humanitarian mine action at a symposium in New Delhi on 5 November 2026. High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne said planning for the use of land after clearance should support resettlement, livelihoods and local development.

Colonne described the social and economic consequences of landmines and explosive remnants of war. She said releasing land can help communities return, resume farming and make use of infrastructure. She also highlighted the potential for employment and investment when formerly inaccessible land becomes available.

The high commissioner described the final phase of the national programme as more difficult than earlier stages. She said the cost of releasing land had increased while international donor support had declined, and pointed to the difficulties of working in remote terrain.

Colonne recognised the role of Indian demining organisations in helping release land for communities affected by conflict. She called for continued Indian support and for coordination among Sri Lankan government agencies, demining organisations, private companies, financial and educational institutions, civil society and affected communities.

Her remarks formed part of a panel on international responsibilities and opportunities in mine action. Cambodia's ambassador to India, Rath Many, also participated, alongside specialists in security and defence policy. The wider event brought together diplomats, officials and practitioners to discuss humanitarian assistance and recovery after conflict.

Colonne urged institutions involved in mine action and development to connect clearance work with decisions about how land will be used. She identified agriculture, resettlement, infrastructure and livelihoods as areas where that coordination could benefit affected communities.

The India International Forum on Mine Action and Safety convened the symposium under the Horizon Safer World Foundation with financial support from the Indian Council of World Affairs. Sri Lanka also participated in the forum's 2025 symposium.