MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka and Tatarstan agreed to help arrange participation by a Tatarstan business delegation at Sri Lanka Expo 2027, according to Sri Lanka's embassy in Moscow. Ambassador Shobini Gunasekera discussed the proposal with Tatarstan's head, Rustam Minnikhanov, during a visit to Kazan.

The embassy identified automotive manufacturing, information and communications technology, halal food and investment as possible areas of representation at the Colombo exhibition. The talks also covered government cooperation in energy and fertiliser, sectors the embassy linked to Sri Lanka's energy and food security.

The two sides explored possible links between technology companies in Tatarstan and Sri Lankan start-ups and business accelerators. The embassy identified technology sharing, product development and investment in ongoing projects as areas for discussion. The meeting also considered whether Sri Lanka's existing trade arrangements could help businesses connect with regional industrial markets.

Education was another subject of discussion. Gunasekera raised opportunities for Sri Lankan students to pursue engineering and other technical degrees in Tatarstan. She asked for consideration of a post-study work arrangement of up to two years for Sri Lankan students completing postgraduate studies, so they could gain professional experience.

Minnikhanov expressed interest in closer economic relations with Sri Lanka, highlighting employment, industrial development and tourism, according to the embassy.

Business participation at the Colombo exhibition was the immediate step identified after the talks. A delegation would give companies an opportunity to meet Sri Lankan counterparts and explore whether the areas discussed could lead to commercial partnerships.

Tatarstan is a republic within the Russian Federation. The Sri Lankan embassy described the Kazan visit as part of its effort to engage with Russian regions on trade, industry, technology and education.