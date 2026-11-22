MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka and Lebanon discussed expanding bilateral trade at a meeting on 17 November 2026 between Sri Lankan Ambassador Anura Withanage and Lebanese Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat. Talks covered ways to diversify exports and address difficulties facing exporters and importers.

Withanage raised a memorandum of understanding between the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon. He described it as a way to connect businesses and identify possible trade partnerships, according to the Sri Lankan embassy in Beirut.

The ambassador also briefed Bisat on embassy events, including the Discover Sri Lanka tourism promotion and a forum at the Beirut Chamber that featured Sri Lanka Expo 2027 and a Ceylon tea tasting. He highlighted scope for Sri Lankan exports beyond tea.

Bisat identified Lebanese olive oil and fresh fruit as products that could be introduced to buyers in Sri Lanka's tourism and hospitality sectors. He expressed interest in future trade promotion events and virtual meetings with Sri Lankan businesses.

The minister invited the embassy to explore organising a Sri Lankan business visit to Lebanon. The two sides also discussed a possible visit by Lebanese companies to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's embassy in Beirut promotes trade and tourism through business forums, product tastings and participation in events such as the Nations Day Festival.