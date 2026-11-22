MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Associated Motorways unveiled two 155cc Yamaha models for Sri Lanka at the Colombo Motor Show, adding a manual motorcycle and an automatic scooter to the local range. The XSR-155 and NMAX-155 are on display at the company's Yamaha pavilion at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo through 23 November.

The XSR-155 pairs retro styling, including a round LED headlight, with a six-speed gearbox and digital instruments. According to the distributor's specifications, its engine produces 13.5 kW at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The motorcycle has a 10-litre fuel tank, a seat height of 810 mm and a stated weight of 134 kg. It rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres and uses hydraulic disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel anti-lock braking.

The NMAX-155 is aimed at urban riders. Its liquid-cooled engine produces 11.1 kW at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm, according to the distributor. The scooter uses an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission with selectable riding modes. It has a 7.1-litre tank, a seat height of 770 mm and a stated wet weight of 135 kg.

The scooter also has a 4.2-inch display that supports Garmin StreetCross navigation, Yamaha MyRide smartphone connectivity and keyless ignition. It uses 13-inch tyres and hydraulic disc brakes at the front and rear.

The show opened on 20 November. Visitors can compare the two models at the same pavilion before it closes on Monday. The taller XSR uses a manual gearbox, while the lower-seated NMAX changes ratios automatically. Yamaha's Sri Lankan website provides model specifications and a route for dealer enquiries.

Associated Motorways (Private) Limited is Yamaha's authorised distributor in Sri Lanka. The two models share an engine displacement but are offered in separate segments of its local two-wheeler range.