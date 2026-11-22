MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Nov 22 (IANS) A group of 1,822 Sikh pilgrims departed for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to pay obeisance at historic Gurdwaras on the occasion of the birth anniversary, or Prakash Parv, of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Amid the enthusiastic chanting of religious slogans, including "Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal", and the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and dhol-nagare, the pilgrims were given a warm and devotional send-off from the office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The atmosphere was filled with religious fervour as the members of the Jatha prepared to visit several sacred Sikh shrines across Pakistan.

According to the SGPC, visa applications and passports of 1,828 pilgrims had been submitted to the Pakistan Embassy for the religious visit. However, visas were granted to 1,822 applicants, while the applications of six pilgrims were rejected.

The Jatha is being led by SGPC member Bibi Parminder Kaur. The delegation also includes executive committee member Ravinder Singh Khalsa, SGPC member Gurnam Singh Jassal, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala and General Manager Lakhbir Singh, who will accompany the pilgrims during their visit to the historic religious sites.

As part of their pilgrimage, the group will first reach Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The pilgrims will offer prayers and pay their respects at several historic Gurdwaras located in the holy town, including Gurdwara Patti Sahib and Gurdwara Kyara Sahib, which hold immense religious significance for the Sikh community.

Following their visit to Nankana Sahib, the Jatha will proceed to other important Sikh shrines in Pakistan, including Gurdwara Saccha Sauda, Sri Panja Sahib, Sri Kartarpur Sahib and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

These historic sites are closely associated with the lives and teachings of Sikh Gurus and attract devotees from across the world.

The pilgrims are scheduled to return to India through the Attari-Wagah border on December 1.

Speaking about the significance of the pilgrimage, SGPC member Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala said, "Visiting these historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan was a matter of immense privilege and spiritual fulfilment for every member of the Sikh community."

She also expressed satisfaction over the preservation of ancient Gurdwara buildings and historical relics associated with the Sikh Gurus in Pakistan, saying, "These sacred structures and artefacts represented an important part of Sikh history and heritage."

During the visit, the pilgrims are also expected to offer special prayers for peace and harmony.

They will additionally pray for the release of the 'Bandi Singhs', referring to Sikh prisoners whose release has long been sought by various Sikh religious organisations and community groups.