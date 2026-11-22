MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 22 (IANS) South Korea's Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin stepped down on Sunday after President Lee Jae Myung accepted his offer to resign over confusion caused by last-minute rule changes aimed at preventing cheating with artificial intelligence (AI) ahead of last week's national college entrance exam.

Choi said various changes made just before the Suneung caused inconvenience to the public, including test takers. Suneung is the Korean abbreviation for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the country's annual college entrance exam, which was held last Thursday.

"As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance," he said in a statement released by the ministry. "Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation."

Lee accepted Choi's resignation about an hour after the minister announced his intention to step down, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a notice to the press, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kang said the nomination process for Choi's successor will proceed in accordance with due procedures.

The education ministry has come under fire for hastily announcing new anti-AI cheating rules right up until the eve of the test, causing widespread confusion among test takers and teachers.

The last-minute changes included allowing test takers to bring only pencils into exam rooms and covering buttons on their clothing with stickers to block miniature cameras. Authorities also sent three emergency disaster alerts to mobile phones nationwide during the exam to help identify test takers who had failed to turn in their phones.

A total of 111 suspected cheating cases involving electronic devices were detected during the exam, the education ministry said on Friday.

The measures drew criticism from test takers and teachers, who complained that the last-minute changes added to anxiety surrounding the high-stakes exam.

The CSAT is widely seen as a major life event in South Korea, where university admission can heavily influence career prospects.

Choi also drew criticism over his remarks in parliament ahead of the CSAT.

Asked by a lawmaker whether he was 100 per cent confident that AI-assisted cheating could be detected, the 72-year-old replied, "I don't think I could, because of my age."

The abrupt CSAT rule changes came amid growing concerns over AI-assisted cheating after the top scorer in this year's certified tax accountant exam admitted to cheating using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI.

A man who earned a perfect score on this year's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), the national law school entrance exam, was found dead Thursday after facing allegations of cheating. Police have said they will continue investigating the allegations.