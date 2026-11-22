MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of BJP Rajya Sabha member Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, who passed away at the age of 72 while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following a heart attack.

In a condolence message shared on X, the President remembered Wadkute for his commitment to public welfare and his contributions to Maharashtra and the country.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute Ji. He was dedicated to the cause of public welfare and made valuable contributions to the development of Maharashtra and the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, admirers and well-wishers,” President Murmu said.

Wadkute, a prominent political figure from the Marathwada region, was widely recognised for his work on issues concerning the Dhangar community.

He began his political career with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 2004 to 2019.

Several political leaders from Maharashtra also expressed grief over the MP's untimely demise and paid tributes to him.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar described the news as deeply painful and heartbreaking. In a post on X, he said, "The news of the tragic passing of Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Delhi following a severe heart attack is deeply painful and heartbreaking. At this difficult time, we share in the grief of the Vadkute family. Our prayer is that God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this sorrow".

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal also expressed condolences, calling Wadkute's demise a major loss to society and politics.

In his post on X, Zirwal said,“The news of the passing of Hon. Shri Ramraoji Wadkuwe, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Kalmnuri in Hingoli district, following a severe heart attack, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking.”

He added,“His passing is a great loss to society and politics, and the void left by his departure can never be filled. Heartfelt tribute! May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give his family and all his relatives the strength to overcome this grief - this is my prayer.”

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule also paid tribute to the late parliamentarian, recalling his efforts to raise issues concerning ordinary people.

In her post on X, Sule said,“The news of the passing of MP Ramrao Vadkute is deeply saddening. He had only recently been elected to the Rajya Sabha. He always raised his voice for the concerns of ordinary people. As president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation, he had made a mark through his work. He had also served as a member of the Legislative Council. We all share in the grief that has befallen the Vadkute family following his untimely passing. Heartfelt tribute.”