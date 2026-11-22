MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) The Meteorological office on Sunday said that remnants of Cyclone Akvan are currently inactive and will not have any further impact on the weather in West Bengal. As a result, dry weather will prevail across the state, clearing the path for the winter's arrival.

However, there is a possibility of scattered rain in the districts of South Bengal till Monday. After that, the temperature will gradually decrease, bringing the winter chill.

According to the Meteorological Department, Cyclone Akvan has weakened and become a general low-pressure area on Saturday. Its location was over north Chhattisgarh and the adjacent areas, at an altitude of 4.5 kilometres (km) above sea level.

"The remnants of the cyclone have gradually become inactive. However, scattered rain may occur in one or two places in the districts of South Bengal on Sunday and Monday. Although the weather will remain dry overall, there is no further warning for fishermen in the Bay of Bengal," said a Meteorological Department official.

Meanwhile, no new weather warning has been issued in North Bengal. However, there is a possibility of scattered light rain in all districts till Monday. This time, the temperature will gradually start decreasing in the northern and southern parts of the state.

At the same time, there will be no major change in the temperature in the state in the next two days. From Tuesday onwards, the minimum temperature may drop by three to four degrees Celsius, the officials said.

"As the effect of the low pressure has eased, there is no longer any obstacle to the entry of northerly winds. As a result, winter chill can be felt at night. The temperature will further drop from Tuesday," the official said.

On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 22.7 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees higher than normal. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city was 25.2 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees lower than normal.