Mexico witnessed a dramatic outbreak of violence after the arrest of one of the FBI's most-wanted fugitives, notorious drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, better known as El Chapo Isidro. Military helicopters opened fire on suspected cartel members, vehicles were torched and highways were blocked as armed groups retaliated against security forces in the north-western state of Sinaloa. At least 11 people were killed in the violence.

The 44-year-old cartel leader was arrested on Friday, November 20, along with two senior members of his organisation in Guasave. The joint operation involved Mexican Army personnel, National Guard Special Forces and intelligence agencies from the United States.

The arrest triggered fierce resistance from suspected cartel gunmen, who attacked federal forces with firearms and explosives. Mexico's Defence Ministry said its personnel "came under attack from gunfire and explosives" before entering the property and apprehending the suspects.

Videos circulating on social media showed two military helicopters flying at low altitude and firing repeated bursts towards the ground. Suspected cartel members also set trucks and other vehicles ablaze and established roadblocks, leaving motorists stranded on several highways.

Sharing footage of the dramatic developments, Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) wrote on X: BREAKING: Mexican Special Forces CAPTURE cartel kingpin“Chapo Isidro,” one of the FBI's TEN MOST WANTED! A massive gunfight ERUPTED in Sinaloa as cartel gunmen torched vehicles and blocked roads. He had a $5 MILLION bounty on his head! Another cartel boss TAKEN DOWN!

Watch the viral footage here:

BREAKING: Mexican Special Forces CAPTURE cartel kingpin“Chapo Isidro,” one of the FBI's TEN MOST WANTED!

A massive gunfight ERUPTED in Sinaloa as cartel gunmen torched vehicles and blocked roads.

He had a $5 MILLION bounty on his head!

Another cartel boss TAKEN DOWN! Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 21, 2026

The violence also disrupted a professional baseball match at Kuroda Park in Guasave. Players from Algodoneros de Guasave and Venados de Mazatlan rushed towards the dugouts after gunshots were heard. Spectators screamed and scrambled to leave the stands. The Mexican Pacific League subsequently cancelled the remaining match, clarifying that the fighting had not taken place inside the stadium.

Another post by Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) described the operation: Mexican forces used Black Hawk helicopters firing miniguns yesterday during the operation to arrest the high-level cartel leader Fausto Isidro Meza Flores (“El Chapo Isidro”).

The FBI had placed Meza Flores on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in February 2025, offering a USD 5 million reward for information leading to his arrest. US authorities accuse his organisation of trafficking cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.

The Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat urged residents to remain indoors and avoid affected roads as security forces worked to restore normalcy.