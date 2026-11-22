Gold prices have witnessed a sharp decline of nearly 10% in a week, leaving investors and buyers watching the market closely. What is behind the sudden fall in yellow metal rates?

Gold prices, which reached peak levels in January, have witnessed a massive fall. What is the reason behind this sudden drop in gold prices? Will it go back up or crash further down? Let us find out what investment experts have to say about this.

Investment expert CA Rudramurthy says the Middle East war pushed up crude oil prices, causing inflation in the international market. This is the main reason for the drop in gold and silver prices.

The drop in gold and silver prices makes it a good time to invest. Do not put all your money into gold and silver. Since interest rates might go up by December, gold and silver prices could rise. If you want to invest, do not put everything only into gold. Sovereign Gold Bonds are a great option. Real estate and the stock market are also good choices right now.

Because of the war, global crude oil prices went up significantly. Along with this, rising interest rates in the international market became the root cause of inflation. Compared to gold prices in February in the international market, there is a 35% drop right now. When it comes to silver, it has seen a massive 65% crash.

The dollar is stronger against currencies like the Yen and Dinar in the international market. But the Indian Rupee has recovered against the dollar. The dollar value came down from 97-98 rupees to 92.50 rupees. Since we pay less money while importing, this has also caused the price drop.

Based on information from November 21 and 22, the estimated gold rate in Bengaluru today is as follows, though it might vary slightly across different jewellery shops.



24 Carat Gold (1 gram): Around ₹12,508 - ₹12,571 (Around ₹1,25,080 – ₹1,25,710 for 10 grams)

22 Carat Gold (1 gram): Around ₹11,465 – ₹11,524 (Around ₹1,14,650 – ₹1,15,240 for 10 grams) 18 Carat Gold (1 gram): Around ₹9,330 – ₹9,428 (Around ₹93,300 – ₹94,280 for 10 grams)

Gold prices, which were sky-high, have been continuously dropping for the last 3 months, bringing new hope to jewellery lovers and investors. The price of 10 grams of gold crashed by around ₹30,000 in 3 months. Experts analyze that the calming war situation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to reduce gold buying to help control prices are the reasons for this.

Over the last 3 months (September to November), 24 and 22-carat gold rates saw a significant drop in the Bengaluru market.

In August, the 24-carat gold rate crossed ₹1,55,000 for 10 grams in the Bengaluru market. It gradually dropped and reached ₹1,25,570 by November. Similarly, the 22-carat gold rate for 10 grams, which was ₹1,42,090, came down to ₹1,15,100. A massive price drop of ₹27,000 to over ₹29,400 per 10 grams in just 90 days is a huge development in the market.

The 24-carat gold rate, which averaged ₹1,55,000 per 10 grams in August 2026, dropped to an average of ₹1,53,730 in September.

The drop speeded up in October, with the average rate falling to ₹1,46,970 and reaching ₹1,38,880 by the end of the month.

In November, the average rate was ₹1,38,420, and by November 21, the 24-carat gold rate fell to ₹1,25,570 per 10 grams.

How did 22-carat gold drop step by step?:

A similar drop was recorded in the 22-carat jewellery gold rate in Bengaluru.

22-carat gold, which averaged ₹1,42,090 per 10 grams in August, came down to an average of ₹1,40,910 in September and ₹1,34,720 in October.

Despite fluctuations in November, the rate dropped further, settling at ₹1,15,100 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold by November 21.

This means the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by about ₹26,990 in 3 months.