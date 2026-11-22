Russian Authorities Report Deadly Ukrainian Drone Strike in Luhansk
(MENAFN) Six people were killed after a Ukrainian drone attack struck residential buildings in the settlement of Yubileynoye in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, regional officials announced Saturday.
Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-appointed head of the region, confirmed the revised death toll in a statement published on the Russian social media platform Max, following the completion of search-and-rescue operations at an apartment building that collapsed during an overnight assault.
"Six people were killed as a result of the strike on residential buildings in the settlement, including the mother of eight-year-old Polina, who was rescued, and two of her adult brothers," he said.
Pasechnik added that several injured residents remained hospitalized, while others were receiving medical care without requiring admission.
The attack took place overnight on Nov. 20. Russian authorities reported that 19 residential properties sustained damage, while several floors of a two-storey apartment building collapsed. Emergency crews continued searching through the wreckage for more than 24 hours.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine, killed two people and left another 58 injured.
Local media, citing Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, reported that two ballistic missiles struck a restaurant parking area in the city center during the evening of Nov. 20. Three additional attacks involving jet-powered Shahed drones reportedly followed as emergency personnel were conducting rescue operations.
Zelenskyy also reported Russian attacks across several other Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne and Chernihiv, as well as the cities of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia.
He further stated that a railway station in the Sumy region had been struck during the latest wave of attacks.
Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-appointed head of the region, confirmed the revised death toll in a statement published on the Russian social media platform Max, following the completion of search-and-rescue operations at an apartment building that collapsed during an overnight assault.
"Six people were killed as a result of the strike on residential buildings in the settlement, including the mother of eight-year-old Polina, who was rescued, and two of her adult brothers," he said.
Pasechnik added that several injured residents remained hospitalized, while others were receiving medical care without requiring admission.
The attack took place overnight on Nov. 20. Russian authorities reported that 19 residential properties sustained damage, while several floors of a two-storey apartment building collapsed. Emergency crews continued searching through the wreckage for more than 24 hours.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine, killed two people and left another 58 injured.
Local media, citing Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, reported that two ballistic missiles struck a restaurant parking area in the city center during the evening of Nov. 20. Three additional attacks involving jet-powered Shahed drones reportedly followed as emergency personnel were conducting rescue operations.
Zelenskyy also reported Russian attacks across several other Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne and Chernihiv, as well as the cities of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia.
He further stated that a railway station in the Sumy region had been struck during the latest wave of attacks.
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