MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States of America extends its congratulations to the people of Lebanon on the 83rd anniversary of their independence. The Lebanese people have shown extraordinary talent and resilience, both at home and across their global diaspora. On this occasion, the United States reaffirms its support for a fully sovereign Lebanon, at peace with its neighbors and accountable only to its own citizens. We will continue to stand with the Lebanese people and the Lebanese state, and look forward to growing the partnership between our two nations.