Finland Reimposes Airspace Restrictions Over Eastern Gulf of Finland
(MENAFN) Finland's Defence Forces introduced temporary flight restrictions over the eastern Gulf of Finland for a second time on Saturday, following an earlier suspension of air traffic in the same area, according to public broadcaster Yle.
The military announced the renewed measures through a post on X at 9:33 am local time (0733GMT), with the General Staff indicating that developments in nearby areas were still unfolding and describing the restrictions as a routine safety precaution.
Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Forces had initially restricted air traffic at 4:15 am local time (0215GMT), followed by separate limitations on maritime activity five minutes afterward. Both measures were subsequently withdrawn at 7:43 am local time (0543GMT).
Military officials explained that temporary restrictions are designed to safeguard civilians and provide security forces with sufficient space to carry out operations safely, particularly if intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles becomes necessary.
Finland has introduced comparable restrictions on several occasions this year, with such measures generally linked to drone-related activity in neighboring Russia, according to Yle.
The military announced the renewed measures through a post on X at 9:33 am local time (0733GMT), with the General Staff indicating that developments in nearby areas were still unfolding and describing the restrictions as a routine safety precaution.
Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Forces had initially restricted air traffic at 4:15 am local time (0215GMT), followed by separate limitations on maritime activity five minutes afterward. Both measures were subsequently withdrawn at 7:43 am local time (0543GMT).
Military officials explained that temporary restrictions are designed to safeguard civilians and provide security forces with sufficient space to carry out operations safely, particularly if intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles becomes necessary.
Finland has introduced comparable restrictions on several occasions this year, with such measures generally linked to drone-related activity in neighboring Russia, according to Yle.
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