MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

An eight-week Parent and Teacher Enrichment Programme has successfully concluded across several leading international curriculum schools in Doha, with its final coaching sessions delivered at The Newton International Academy Smash, The Newton International School West Bay, and Newton British Academy Al Dafna.

The programme aimed to equip parents and teachers with practical strategies to strengthen resilience, develop a positive mindset and navigate the daily pressures and challenges associated with their demanding roles.

A key supporter of this initiative was Mazzraty, a leading Qatari agricultural and food production brand, whose sponsorship contributed to bringing this important enrichment programme to the school community. Its support reflects the value of corporate partnerships in championing initiatives that promote wellbeing, personal development and stronger communities.

Led by Practitioner Sharon Desouza, an internationally certified practitioner through EFT International, London, and an International Coaching Federation (ICF US)-accredited coach, the programme was centred on the Personal Foundation Coaching Programme (PFCP). This approach focuses on building inner strength, mental clarity and a strong personal foundation to enhance effectiveness, resilience and excellence under pressure.

Through the coaching sessions, participants gained practical tools to cultivate a calmer mindset, declutter overwhelming thoughts and foster greater positivity and personal wellbeing. These strategies are particularly valuable for educators, empowering them to remain calm, focused, present and engaging throughout the school day, while contributing to a more positive and supportive classroom environment.

The initiative reinforced a vital message: resilience is not simply about managing pressure; it is about building the inner foundation to thrive through it.

Through these programmes, Sharon Desouza continues to champion practical and accessible coaching approaches that empower individuals, strengthen emotional wellbeing and foster more resilient families, educators and communities across Doha.

The programme's successful completion also highlights the importance of collaboration between educational institutions, professional practitioners and corporate supporters such as Mazzraty in advancing meaningful wellbeing initiatives within Qatar's community.