MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality, organised a recreational and awareness event at Al Khor Park to mark World Children's Day, bringing together children and their families for a day of fun and interactive activities.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of providing children with attractive and safe environments that support their development, nurture their abilities and enhance their quality of life.

The activities created a joyful atmosphere, offering children opportunities to participate in recreational experiences and interact with their families and the wider community.

The initiative reflects the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to supporting community-based programmes that promote children's well-being and provide enriching experiences for younger generations.

Through such initiatives, the ministry seeks to make public parks and recreational facilities welcoming spaces for children and families, while strengthening community engagement and promoting a better quality of life.