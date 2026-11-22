MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ability to listen, ask thought-provoking questions and guide discussions effectively was the focus of a training workshop organised by Katara International Academy yesterday.

Titled“The Art of Facilitation and Question Formulation”, the workshop was conducted by Dr. Hassan Abdullah Al Mannai as part of the academy's training programmes aimed at developing professional and intellectual skills through specialised topics addressing individuals' learning and practical needs.

The workshop explored facilitation as an essential skill in managing dialogue and directing discussions effectively. It highlighted the importance of crafting questions that stimulate critical thinking, open new perspectives, encourage positive interaction and promote the exchange of ideas and experiences.

Participants showed active engagement throughout the workshop, contributing to discussions by sharing their views and experiences and taking part in practical exercises.