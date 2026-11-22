MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An international scientific and hands-on training workshop was held yesterday focusing on the latest advances in Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS).

The workshop is being held at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), in collaboration between the Qatar Ophthalmology Association and the Arab-European Ophthalmological Society (AEOS), with the support and active participation of ophthalmologists from the Qatar Ophthalmology Association and HMC's Ophthalmology Department.

The event brings together a distinguished group of ophthalmologists, specialists, and experts from Europe, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and the wider Arab region. It provides specialist and consultant ophthalmologists with scientific education and practical training in the latest surgical techniques.

The workshop forms part of ongoing efforts to promote Continuing Medical Education (CME), facilitate international knowledge exchange, and enhance the surgical skills of ophthalmologists, keeping pace with the latest scientific developments and technological innovations in glaucoma management. Glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible vision loss worldwide.

The event highlights the growing role of the Qatar Ophthalmology Association, chaired by Dr. Faisal Naqadan, in supporting the professional development of ophthalmologists, strengthening scientific partnerships with international medical societies and institutions, and attracting specialised expertise to Qatar, contributing to the advancement of specialised healthcare services.

The workshop also underscores the importance of collaboration with the Arab-European Ophthalmological Society (AEOS), headed by Dr. Ahmad Rahal. The society is dedicated to building bridges of scientific cooperation between physicians, academic institutions, and healthcare organisations across Europe and the Arab world through training programmes, scientific conferences, and the exchange of advanced medical expertise.

The scientific programme, with the participation of Dr. Obeda Kailani, Scientific Director of AEOS, features presentations on the latest developments in Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS), including innovative surgical technologies.

Lectures and scientific sessions are delivered by leading ophthalmology specialists from England, Germany, and Spain, including Dr. Obeda Kailani, Dr. Ahmad Rahal, Dr. Ahmad Galal, and Professor Mounir Atri.

The programme also includes hands-on training sessions utilising advanced medical simulation technologies. These sessions allow participating ophthalmologists, including those who have traveled from several GCC countries, to gain practical experience with modern surgical devices and procedures in a safe, controlled educational environment.

The Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center, operated by Hamad Medical Corporation, is recognised as one of Qatar's advanced healthcare education and training facilities.