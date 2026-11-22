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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) yesterday marked the public opening of the inaugural edition of Rubaiya Qatar, QM's international contemporary arts quadrennial, running through April 30, 2027.

Established under the leadership of Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and developed and organised under ALRIWAQ Arts + Architecture-Rubaiya Qatar's institutional home and principal venue-the quadrennial reinforces Qatar's role as a dynamic cultural hub for artistic experimentation, empowering new generations of artists and thinkers.

The inaugural edition opens after four years of sustained research, international partnerships, and residencies with Rubaiya Qatar artists hosted at QM institutions, including the Fire Station and Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, which have immersed international figures in the local context of Qatar and the wider Arab world.

The curatorial framework uses the Maritime Silk Road as a path that forged connections between Qatar and the world. Through six major themes-ecology, migration, trade, memory, climate, and storytelling-Rubaiya Qatar 2026 looks at how water has served as a force of connection and movement, shaping relationships across geographies and cultures.

Qatar Museums unveils Gerhard Richter's Doha Pavilion, a new permanent, site-specific structure Rubaiya Qatar debuts with over 120 artists, exhibitions to foster dialogue

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H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani said,“Far-reaching and multidimensional, Rubaiya Qatar has been conceived to mirror Qatar's broad approach to cultural development-deliberate, intentional, and built from the ground up. Its ambitious exhibitions, site-responsive installations, and wide-ranging programmes come together much like the maritime trade routes that are central to this inaugural edition, making Qatar a place where different worlds can meet, where artists can challenge us, and where we can learn from one another. I am especially proud that Rubaiya Qatar gives artists the resources and visibility to share their work with audiences from around the world.”

Opening on the four-year anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which brought the world to Qatar, the quadrennial adopts the same timeline, taking place every four years. The inaugural edition assembles exhibitions and public art installations-including more than 45 commissioned works-by over 120 regional and international artists representing more than 45 countries, with particular attention to artists from the Global Majority.

From this starting point, the quadrennial expands to explore the routes connecting the Gulf with the rest of Asia, East Africa, and beyond, from the Arabian Gulf into the Indian Ocean, across the Bay of Bengal and east to the North Pacific.

Deputy CEO of Alriwaq Arts + Architecture, Public Art, and Rubaiya Qatar at Qatar Museums, Sheikha Reem Al Thani said,“Rubaiya Qatar reflects Qatar Museums' enduring commitment to establishing dynamic new platforms for dialogue, experimentation, and international exchange. Anchored at ALRIWAQ Arts + Architecture, this quadrennial is built upon sustained, multi-year cycles of research and production designed to empower creative practices across Qatar and the wider region.”

Director of Rubaiya Qatar, Sheikha Alanood Al Thani said,“The opening of our inaugural edition represents four years of extensive research, institutional partnerships, and university programming. Initiatives such as our 2022 exhibition One Tiger or Another helped shape the approach to storytelling, research, and collaboration that continues to guide Rubaiya Qatar.”

Rubaiya Qatar 2026 will open with three major exhibitions across the country: Unruly Waters at ALRIWAQ Arts + Architecture and the Museum of Islamic Art, running from November 21, 2026, to April 30, 2027; Our Common Currents at Katara QM Gallery, from November 22, 2026, to April 30, 2027; and Seething Sea at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, also running from November 22, 2026, to April 30, 2027.