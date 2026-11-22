MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) yesterday honoured its high-achieving students during its annual Academic Awards Ceremony, highlighting their exceptional performance, commitment to learning, and significant accomplishments across a wide range of academic fields.

The event witnessed the participation of the President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, along with other senior officials, academic and administrative staff, faculty members, and students.

“At the University of Doha for Science and Technology, we believe that academic excellence is measured not only by what students achieve, but also by how they translate knowledge into meaningful impact,” Dr. Al-Naemi said.

“The achievements we celebrate today reflect the dedication, intellectual curiosity, and determination of our students, as well as the commitment of our academic community to nurturing talent and advancing innovation.

He noted that the University's priority is to graduate future-ready professionals who drive innovation, serve national ambitions, and make a lasting impact in their fields.

Addressing the audience as the guest speaker, Head of Human Resources and a UDST alumna, Layla Al-Sulaiti, shared her personal journey, highlighting the University's role in shaping her academic and professional career.

“My journey was not built overnight, nor was it without challenges,” she said.“It was shaped by setting clear goals, working consistently, remaining committed, and, most importantly, refusing to give up.”

Al Sulaiti acknowledged the vital role of parents and families in students' achievements, recognising the sacrifices, encouragement, and prayers that contribute to their success.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the ceremony, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at UDST, Dr. Shahrokh Esfandiari, described the ceremony as a“proud and rewarding occasion”, emphasising its significance in recognising the University's role in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“This is an incredibly joyful occasion as our shared purpose is to prepare the next generation of healthcare providers, and seeing our students excel academically is one of the greatest rewards,” he said.

“It is a privilege to witness their hard work and dedication culminate in such achievements.”

A total of 68 awards were presented to 67 students across ten categories, recognising outstanding performance in academic excellence, research, innovation, national achievement, graduate studies, foundation programmes, industrial trades, and health, among other areas.

The Academic Excellence Awards recognised the top-performing students in each programme based on their weighted averages. The recipients were Sara Zeyad Hamad (Master of Science in Diabetes Care and Patient Education); Camilla Angela Falloran (Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Technology); Mubarak Al-Rashidi (Advanced Diploma in Chemical and Processing Engineering Technology); and Curt Matthew Mag-Isa (Diploma in Practical Nursing), representing the University's Colleges of Health Sciences and Engineering and Technology.

The ceremony also honoured eight Qatari students with the Distinguished National Student Academic Award and ten students with the Academic Merit Award. Research and innovation were recognised through the Applied Research, Graduate Thesis Impact, and Innovation Awards, while 30 students received the Academic Distinction Award for their achievements across UDST's five colleges. The Industrial Trades Dean Award celebrated four students from the College of Engineering and Technology, while three students were recognised with the Achievement Award for their accomplishments and contributions.