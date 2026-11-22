MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, hosted Founder and CEO of Snoonu Hamad Al Hajri to discuss Qatar's rapidly growing technology ecosystem and the journey of building a market-leading regional tech platform.

The dean of CMU-Q, Michael Trick, welcomed Al Hajri for a conversation exploring the intersection of tech entrepreneurship and industry-academic partnerships. Trick highlighted the critical role of strong community partnerships in bridging classroom theory with the realities of a fast-changing world.

“At Carnegie Mellon, we have a strong belief that when a university forms strong partnerships within the community, both industry and our students benefit,” he said.“Al Hajri has demonstrated how this can happen. Since 2019, he has provided internships and jobs to so many of our students and graduates. Today, roughly 50 CMU-Q alumni work at Snoonu, and it is their knowledge and skills that have helped propel Snoonu forward, and contributed to Qatar's burgeoning innovation ecosystem.”

A longtime supporter of CMU-Q, Al Hajri has sponsored student competitions, awarded pre-seed funding for an alumni startup, and provided mentorship and guidance for tech entrepreneurship students at their capstone project presentation, Tech Demo Day.

During his lecture, Al Hajri shared Snoonu's journey from its founding in 2019 to becoming one of Qatar's leading technology companies. He reflected on the challenges of building the business, including the decision to develop its technology in-house, and its expansion into regional markets.

Al Hajri also highlighted the role of leadership in building successful businesses, emphasising the importance of trust, empowering teams, and creating a culture of ownership and accountability.

The Dean's Lecture Series is part of CMU-Q's ongoing commitment to promoting dialogue and inspiring progress and innovation in Qatar and the region. It provides a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise with the university community and the public.