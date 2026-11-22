MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: More than 5,000 students visited the third edition of Kids Expo 2026, which concluded yesterday at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), bringing together around 50 government and private entities to offer children and families an engaging mix of educational, recreational and awareness activities.

Organised by Dar Al Sharq under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwa bint Rashid Al Khater, the five-day exhibition, held from November 17 to 21 in Hall 5 of QNCC, witnessed strong participation from schools and families.

The event featured interactive pavilions, creative activities, competitions and educational programmes covering a wide range of fields, including culture, environment, sustainability, health and technology. It provided children with opportunities to discover new interests, develop their skills and interact with other children through activities designed to combine learning with entertainment.

Speaking at the conclusion of the exhibition, Executive Director of Al Sharq Media Management and Executive Director of the third Kids Expo Ezzeddine Abdulrahman, said the event aimed to provide children and families with educational and awareness activities while encouraging children to spend less time on electronic devices and engage more in physical and mental games.

He said the exhibition sought to bring children back to interactive games and social activities, allowing them to play and communicate with their peers, including children with autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities.

The organisers provided free games and activities, along with 50 valuable prizes daily for children participating in competitions, which helped encourage interaction and participation.

Abdulrahman said the organisers were planning a more expanded edition in 2027, with additional participants, new ideas and the involvement of more government and service sectors. He noted that this year's exhibition also expanded its target audience to include preparatory school students, alongside kindergarten and primary school pupils.

He added that the next edition could introduce a multi-stage recycling competition in cooperation with kindergartens and university projects specialising in design. The initiative would involve recycling used newspaper paper, with the final competition scheduled to take place during Kids Expo 2027.

Acting Executive Director of the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman) Fadel Mohammed Al Kaabi, highlighted the importance of the centre's participation in raising awareness among children and families about its role in protecting and rehabilitating women and children affected by violence and family breakdown.

He said the centre's pavilion introduced visitors to its services and explained how families could access support, while promoting child protection and prevention through direct engagement with parents and children.

Qatar Foundation participated in the exhibition for the first time, providing children with opportunities to showcase their talents and creativity through interactive activities.

The Orphan Care Centre (Dreama) also attracted considerable interest through its interactive storytelling pavilion and stage activities, presenting stories of prophets and companions to promote values such as patience, responsibility, generosity and good conduct. Its activities also highlighted the importance of responsibility through the Akhlaquna initiative under the theme“Responsibility is a Trust”.

The exhibition further featured the participation of Palestinian Schools, which showcased Palestinian heritage and national identity alongside Qatar's culture.