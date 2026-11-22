MENAFN - Gulf Times) DOC Medical Center has signed a partnership agreement with the Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) to raise awareness of diabetes in Qatar and promote ways to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The two organisations plan to develop community initiatives that make diabetes information easier to access and understand, helping people make informed decisions about their health.

About DOC Medical Center

DOC Medical Center provides patient-centred care across its Al Sadd, Lusail and Izghawa branches. Its services include internal medicine, orthopaedics, spine care and rehabilitation. The centre holds ACHSI EQuIP7 international accreditation and was named Best Medical Center in Qatar at the Medicare Qatar Healthcare Awards 2025.

At its Izghawa branch, DOC Medical Center offers MBST, a non-invasive technology based on therapeutic magnetic resonance, for musculoskeletal care. MBST is also used as an additional treatment alongside standard care for some chronic wounds.

About the Qatar Diabetes Association

The Qatar Diabetes Association is a member of Qatar Foundation. It provides diabetes education and supports people living with diabetes and their families in managing the condition.

Media enquiries

DOC Medical Center

+974 4475 3333 | [email protected]

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