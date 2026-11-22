Nations Agree to Advance Global Framework on Autonomous Weapons
(MENAFN) Countries participating in United Nations discussions in Geneva agreed on Saturday to launch work toward an international agreement governing lethal autonomous weapons systems, widely referred to as "killer robots," according to Swiss public broadcaster RTS.
The decision followed five days of deliberations during the seventh review conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, with the initiative expected to continue over the coming two years.
Conference President Julien Thoni confirmed to journalists that participating countries had reached an understanding on moving forward with the process.
According to RTS, most participating governments favored establishing legally binding international regulations, while the United States and Russia opposed such an approach.
Thoni explained that disagreements emerged over the wording of the initiative, with several delegations resisting the inclusion of the term "negotiate" in the mandate. Participants eventually settled on using "develop" as an alternative.
He said the discussions would clarify "which weapons can be prohibited under international humanitarian law, and which are not prohibited, but can be regulated."
However, the agreement does not establish whether the ongoing process will eventually result in legally enforceable international obligations governing autonomous weapons.
Campaigners Criticize Limited Scope Of Agreement
The Stop Killer Robots coalition expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, arguing that governments had settled for a "watered-down mandate."
The coalition's executive director, Nicole van Rooijen, also cautioned that autonomous weapons technology was already being used in active conflict zones, highlighting concerns over the pace of international efforts to establish restrictions.
The decision followed five days of deliberations during the seventh review conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, with the initiative expected to continue over the coming two years.
Conference President Julien Thoni confirmed to journalists that participating countries had reached an understanding on moving forward with the process.
According to RTS, most participating governments favored establishing legally binding international regulations, while the United States and Russia opposed such an approach.
Thoni explained that disagreements emerged over the wording of the initiative, with several delegations resisting the inclusion of the term "negotiate" in the mandate. Participants eventually settled on using "develop" as an alternative.
He said the discussions would clarify "which weapons can be prohibited under international humanitarian law, and which are not prohibited, but can be regulated."
However, the agreement does not establish whether the ongoing process will eventually result in legally enforceable international obligations governing autonomous weapons.
Campaigners Criticize Limited Scope Of Agreement
The Stop Killer Robots coalition expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, arguing that governments had settled for a "watered-down mandate."
The coalition's executive director, Nicole van Rooijen, also cautioned that autonomous weapons technology was already being used in active conflict zones, highlighting concerns over the pace of international efforts to establish restrictions.
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