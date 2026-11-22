South Korean President Reaffirms Cash Reward for Exposing Exam Cheating
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday reaffirmed his administration's offer of a 100 million won ($75,000) reward for information leading to confirmed cases of cheating during this week's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).
In a statement published on X, Lee explained that the financial incentive would not be restricted to a single 100 million won payment per case. Instead, the reward could rise by the same amount for every additional individual implicated when a report uncovers multiple violations.
He also clarified that people who admit to participating in examination fraud and provide information about other offenders could receive lighter penalties for their own actions while retaining eligibility for the full financial reward.
“Cheating on the CSAT is as serious a crime as corruption among public officials,” Lee said, pledging to “track down and severely punish” those responsible. He further warned that such misconduct “steal the lifelong efforts of hundreds of thousands of test-takers.”
The president also announced plans to introduce new anti-cheating measures without delay, emphasizing the use of advanced technologies to strengthen examination security.
Earlier in the week, Lee had announced that the government intended to provide financial incentives exceeding 100 million won for every verified report of examination misconduct.
The CSAT holds considerable importance in South Korea, where performance in the highly competitive university entrance examination can have a substantial influence on students' higher education opportunities and future professional careers.
In a statement published on X, Lee explained that the financial incentive would not be restricted to a single 100 million won payment per case. Instead, the reward could rise by the same amount for every additional individual implicated when a report uncovers multiple violations.
He also clarified that people who admit to participating in examination fraud and provide information about other offenders could receive lighter penalties for their own actions while retaining eligibility for the full financial reward.
“Cheating on the CSAT is as serious a crime as corruption among public officials,” Lee said, pledging to “track down and severely punish” those responsible. He further warned that such misconduct “steal the lifelong efforts of hundreds of thousands of test-takers.”
The president also announced plans to introduce new anti-cheating measures without delay, emphasizing the use of advanced technologies to strengthen examination security.
Earlier in the week, Lee had announced that the government intended to provide financial incentives exceeding 100 million won for every verified report of examination misconduct.
The CSAT holds considerable importance in South Korea, where performance in the highly competitive university entrance examination can have a substantial influence on students' higher education opportunities and future professional careers.
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