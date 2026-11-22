French Court Jails Three Officers for Assaulting Black Music Producer
(MENAFN) A French court has handed three police officers five-year prison sentences each for assaulting Black music producer Michel Zecler in Paris in 2020, ruling that racism constituted an aggravating circumstance in the case.
However, parts of the sentences were suspended, and all three officers were immediately prohibited from continuing their careers in law enforcement, according to French media reports.
Aurelien Lapersonne received a five-year sentence, including three years suspended, while Philippe Tondeux was handed an identical term, with three and a half years suspended.
Pierre Plantier was also sentenced to five years in prison, although four years were suspended. The remaining year of his sentence may be served under electronic monitoring.
The three officers had faced trial since Nov. 9 over allegations of deliberate physical violence and falsification of an official document.
During the proceedings, Zecler told the court that the officers repeatedly directed a racial slur at him while assaulting him.
The defendants rejected accusations that racism motivated their actions and reiterated their apologies to Zecler before judges began deliberating on Friday.
The incident occurred on Nov. 21, 2020, during France's second nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
Zecler was stopped by police outside his recording studio after officers noticed that he was not wearing a face mask and suspected him of using cannabis.
However, parts of the sentences were suspended, and all three officers were immediately prohibited from continuing their careers in law enforcement, according to French media reports.
Aurelien Lapersonne received a five-year sentence, including three years suspended, while Philippe Tondeux was handed an identical term, with three and a half years suspended.
Pierre Plantier was also sentenced to five years in prison, although four years were suspended. The remaining year of his sentence may be served under electronic monitoring.
The three officers had faced trial since Nov. 9 over allegations of deliberate physical violence and falsification of an official document.
During the proceedings, Zecler told the court that the officers repeatedly directed a racial slur at him while assaulting him.
The defendants rejected accusations that racism motivated their actions and reiterated their apologies to Zecler before judges began deliberating on Friday.
The incident occurred on Nov. 21, 2020, during France's second nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
Zecler was stopped by police outside his recording studio after officers noticed that he was not wearing a face mask and suspected him of using cannabis.
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