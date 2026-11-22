Iraq Restores Major Road Connecting Jurf Al-Nasr to Karbala
(MENAFN) Iraqi authorities announced on Saturday that a major road connecting the Latifiya area, Jurf al-Nasr district and the central province of Karbala had been reopened, according to a security official.
Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, confirmed the development in statements reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).
The move followed the establishment of a joint military command headquarters in Jurf al-Nasr on Friday, alongside the beginning of a redeployment operation involving military and security personnel across the district.
Iraqi authorities said the security arrangements aim to restore road access and create conditions that would allow displaced residents to return to their homes.
Ahmed Hatem Hamid, who leads the joint command headquarters, explained on Friday that the personnel redistribution involved two brigades belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), alongside one army brigade and one Federal Police brigade.
During a press conference, Hamid explained that the newly established headquarters would coordinate security operations and supervise the deployment of the various forces.
He also confirmed that the rotation process started on Friday and would gradually extend to all military and security units operating in the district, following an established schedule.
Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, confirmed the development in statements reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).
The move followed the establishment of a joint military command headquarters in Jurf al-Nasr on Friday, alongside the beginning of a redeployment operation involving military and security personnel across the district.
Iraqi authorities said the security arrangements aim to restore road access and create conditions that would allow displaced residents to return to their homes.
Ahmed Hatem Hamid, who leads the joint command headquarters, explained on Friday that the personnel redistribution involved two brigades belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), alongside one army brigade and one Federal Police brigade.
During a press conference, Hamid explained that the newly established headquarters would coordinate security operations and supervise the deployment of the various forces.
He also confirmed that the rotation process started on Friday and would gradually extend to all military and security units operating in the district, following an established schedule.
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