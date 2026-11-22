Childless Households Account for Nearly Three-Quarters of Greek Homes
(MENAFN) Almost 74% of households in Greece had no children in 2025, highlighting the country's changing household structure, according to Eurostat data published Friday and cited by Greek newspaper Kathimerini.
The figures showed that Greece had approximately 4.06 million households, of which 2.99 million, representing 73.8%, did not include children. The remaining 1.06 million households, equivalent to 26.2%, had at least one child.
Despite the high proportion of childless households, Greece recorded a larger share of homes with children than the European Union average, which stood at 23.3% in 2025. Across the bloc, the figure declined from 26.9% in 2010 to 25% in 2020 before reaching its latest level.
A breakdown of Greek households raising children showed that approximately 495,000 had one child, while 418,000 had two. Another 149,000 included three or more children. Single-child households represented nearly 47% of all households with children, compared with around 14% for those with at least three.
The broader European figures also highlighted a shift toward smaller household arrangements. Single-adult households without children represented 37.5% of all EU households in 2025, compared with 33.6% a decade earlier.
Meanwhile, the proportion of European households consisting of couples living with children decreased from 16.6% in 2015 to 14.7% in 2025, reflecting a continued change in household composition across the region.
The figures showed that Greece had approximately 4.06 million households, of which 2.99 million, representing 73.8%, did not include children. The remaining 1.06 million households, equivalent to 26.2%, had at least one child.
Despite the high proportion of childless households, Greece recorded a larger share of homes with children than the European Union average, which stood at 23.3% in 2025. Across the bloc, the figure declined from 26.9% in 2010 to 25% in 2020 before reaching its latest level.
A breakdown of Greek households raising children showed that approximately 495,000 had one child, while 418,000 had two. Another 149,000 included three or more children. Single-child households represented nearly 47% of all households with children, compared with around 14% for those with at least three.
The broader European figures also highlighted a shift toward smaller household arrangements. Single-adult households without children represented 37.5% of all EU households in 2025, compared with 33.6% a decade earlier.
Meanwhile, the proportion of European households consisting of couples living with children decreased from 16.6% in 2015 to 14.7% in 2025, reflecting a continued change in household composition across the region.
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