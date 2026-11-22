Amplifying The Voices Of Children In War: We Cannot Afford To Give Up
(MENAFN- Amman Net) For more than three decades, the number of children living in conflict-affected areas has continued to rise. Their proportion has more than doubled, increasing from around 10% in the mid-1990s to 23.4% in 2025. Despite progress in strengthening monitoring, reporting and accountability mechanisms, and the adoption of international legal frameworks to protect civilians, including children, these figures reveal a deeply troubling reality.
The report released last week by Save the Children International, entitled Stop the War on Children: Changing the Odds, highlights the persistent challenges facing efforts to protect children in conflict zones and the growing number of children living under the shadow of war.
The 2025 figures are particularly alarming for children in the Middle East. Two out of every five children in our region live in conflict zones. Grave violations against children in the region also increased by 29% compared to the previous year, while the number of children living in conflict zones in the Middle East reached approximately 67 million.
As alarming as these figures are, what is particularly concerning in the report, released on the eve of World Children's Day on 20 November, is the continued occurrence of grave violations against children and their year-on-year increase. The United Nations verified 38,967 grave violations against children worldwide in 2025, including 12,449 in the Occupied Palestinian Territory alone, accounting for nearly one-third of all verified violations globally.
These facts left me with many questions. Despite the international conventions and legislation adopted over the past decades to protect civilians in conflict zones, and the monitoring, reporting and accountability mechanisms established to support their implementation, violations continue to rise. The media and social media platforms have also played a role in exposing these violations. Yet we continue to see serious violations, including the weaponisation of aid and the denial of humanitarian access, the recruitment and use of children, and deliberate attacks on educational and healthcare facilities.
During the discussion following the launch of the report in Amman, a number of colleagues and I reflected on the role of humanitarian and civil society organisations at this stage. Should we continue documenting and reporting violations? Should we be more explicit in naming those responsible? Or does the repetition of reports without tangible change lead us to question the value of this work?
What we can agree on is that we cannot afford to stop amplifying the voices of victims and documenting violations. Humanitarian organisations may not have the power to hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable, but they can document violations and build alliances with journalists, media outlets and human rights advocates. These alliances help keep these issues in the public eye, amplify the voices of children and survivors, and put pressure on governments and decision-makers.
Advocacy and mobilisation to build support for human rights causes are not short-term efforts, nor are they tied to a breaking news story that is forgotten the following day. They can require decades of sustained work and determination to bring about change. The goal is to ensure redress for victims and survivors, secure accountability, and help prevent similar violations from happening again.
The story of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old girl from Gaza, shows why we must continue documenting violations and amplifying the voices of victims. Her story did not end with her killing. Investigative journalism and the analysis of evidence continued to uncover further details of what happened to her and her family, as well as to the paramedics who tried to reach her and save her.
In October 2025, the Hind Rajab Foundation submitted a file to the International Criminal Court containing evidence and the names of 24 soldiers and military commanders whom it accuses of responsibility for the killing of Hind, members of her family, and the paramedics who attempted to rescue her. This does not mean that justice has been achieved for Hind or her family. It does, however, show how documentation, investigation and keeping victims' stories in the public eye can help move accountability efforts forward.
At the report's launch in Amman last Thursday, which also featured testimonies from children living in conflict zones, a girl from Gaza summed up her wish:“I don't want a life different from that of other children in the world. I want exactly the same rights and opportunities.”
Her words capture the report's urgent calls: upholding international standards governing conduct during crises, holding perpetrators of violations accountable, and taking practical measures on the ground to protect children and support their recovery.
Without genuine accountability, victims will not receive justice, and the conditions that enabled these violations will remain in place. Our responsibility, as human rights advocates and humanitarian organisations, is to keep going: to amplify the voices of those who are too often unheard, and to continue documenting violations, advocating for change and mobilising support. Violations must not remain mere figures in reports. The calls to end them must translate into real pressure that leads to accountability and justice, and helps prevent their recurrence.
The report released last week by Save the Children International, entitled Stop the War on Children: Changing the Odds, highlights the persistent challenges facing efforts to protect children in conflict zones and the growing number of children living under the shadow of war.
The 2025 figures are particularly alarming for children in the Middle East. Two out of every five children in our region live in conflict zones. Grave violations against children in the region also increased by 29% compared to the previous year, while the number of children living in conflict zones in the Middle East reached approximately 67 million.
As alarming as these figures are, what is particularly concerning in the report, released on the eve of World Children's Day on 20 November, is the continued occurrence of grave violations against children and their year-on-year increase. The United Nations verified 38,967 grave violations against children worldwide in 2025, including 12,449 in the Occupied Palestinian Territory alone, accounting for nearly one-third of all verified violations globally.
These facts left me with many questions. Despite the international conventions and legislation adopted over the past decades to protect civilians in conflict zones, and the monitoring, reporting and accountability mechanisms established to support their implementation, violations continue to rise. The media and social media platforms have also played a role in exposing these violations. Yet we continue to see serious violations, including the weaponisation of aid and the denial of humanitarian access, the recruitment and use of children, and deliberate attacks on educational and healthcare facilities.
During the discussion following the launch of the report in Amman, a number of colleagues and I reflected on the role of humanitarian and civil society organisations at this stage. Should we continue documenting and reporting violations? Should we be more explicit in naming those responsible? Or does the repetition of reports without tangible change lead us to question the value of this work?
What we can agree on is that we cannot afford to stop amplifying the voices of victims and documenting violations. Humanitarian organisations may not have the power to hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable, but they can document violations and build alliances with journalists, media outlets and human rights advocates. These alliances help keep these issues in the public eye, amplify the voices of children and survivors, and put pressure on governments and decision-makers.
Advocacy and mobilisation to build support for human rights causes are not short-term efforts, nor are they tied to a breaking news story that is forgotten the following day. They can require decades of sustained work and determination to bring about change. The goal is to ensure redress for victims and survivors, secure accountability, and help prevent similar violations from happening again.
The story of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old girl from Gaza, shows why we must continue documenting violations and amplifying the voices of victims. Her story did not end with her killing. Investigative journalism and the analysis of evidence continued to uncover further details of what happened to her and her family, as well as to the paramedics who tried to reach her and save her.
In October 2025, the Hind Rajab Foundation submitted a file to the International Criminal Court containing evidence and the names of 24 soldiers and military commanders whom it accuses of responsibility for the killing of Hind, members of her family, and the paramedics who attempted to rescue her. This does not mean that justice has been achieved for Hind or her family. It does, however, show how documentation, investigation and keeping victims' stories in the public eye can help move accountability efforts forward.
At the report's launch in Amman last Thursday, which also featured testimonies from children living in conflict zones, a girl from Gaza summed up her wish:“I don't want a life different from that of other children in the world. I want exactly the same rights and opportunities.”
Her words capture the report's urgent calls: upholding international standards governing conduct during crises, holding perpetrators of violations accountable, and taking practical measures on the ground to protect children and support their recovery.
Without genuine accountability, victims will not receive justice, and the conditions that enabled these violations will remain in place. Our responsibility, as human rights advocates and humanitarian organisations, is to keep going: to amplify the voices of those who are too often unheard, and to continue documenting violations, advocating for change and mobilising support. Violations must not remain mere figures in reports. The calls to end them must translate into real pressure that leads to accountability and justice, and helps prevent their recurrence.
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