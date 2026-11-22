Israeli Forces Resume Attacks on Multiple Southern Lebanese Towns
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces launched a fresh wave of attacks across several locations in southern Lebanon on Saturday, involving artillery bombardments, machine-gun fire and drone explosions, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).
In the Nabatieh district, an Israeli drone detonated on the rooftop of a residential building in the Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. Another drone exploded early Saturday near a cooperative in the town of Shoukin, according to the agency.
The same district also witnessed the movement of Israeli military vehicles through Zawtar al-Sharqiya, accompanied by machine-gun fire directed toward residential areas.
Meanwhile, artillery strikes hit the outskirts of Mayfadoun, Zawtar and Nabatieh al-Fawqa at intervals throughout the night. Israeli forces also detonated an explosive device in the area between Zawtar and Kfartabnit, the agency reported.
In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli troops opened machine-gun fire toward Barashit early Saturday as military vehicles advanced along the town's outskirts.
Further south, in the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces reportedly uprooted olive trees on Al-Shariqa Hill in Khiam overnight. Military vehicle movements were also heard in nearby areas.
The latest incidents come as Israeli military operations across southern Lebanon continue despite a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel reached in June under US mediation. The attacks have persisted since March 2.
In the Nabatieh district, an Israeli drone detonated on the rooftop of a residential building in the Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. Another drone exploded early Saturday near a cooperative in the town of Shoukin, according to the agency.
The same district also witnessed the movement of Israeli military vehicles through Zawtar al-Sharqiya, accompanied by machine-gun fire directed toward residential areas.
Meanwhile, artillery strikes hit the outskirts of Mayfadoun, Zawtar and Nabatieh al-Fawqa at intervals throughout the night. Israeli forces also detonated an explosive device in the area between Zawtar and Kfartabnit, the agency reported.
In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli troops opened machine-gun fire toward Barashit early Saturday as military vehicles advanced along the town's outskirts.
Further south, in the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces reportedly uprooted olive trees on Al-Shariqa Hill in Khiam overnight. Military vehicle movements were also heard in nearby areas.
The latest incidents come as Israeli military operations across southern Lebanon continue despite a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel reached in June under US mediation. The attacks have persisted since March 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment