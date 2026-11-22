MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this via Telegram.

Overnight on November 22 (from 18:00 on November 21), Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 186 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones (72 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones, launched from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; temporarily occupied Donetsk; and Hvardiiske and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 161 enemy UAVs, including Shahed drones (56 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 18 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at six locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.

War update: 116 clashes on front line, Russian forces pressing hardest in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka sectors

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian border guards in the Chernihiv region shot down a new Russian Filin missile for the first time.