Young Activists Press for Political, Educational Changes in Thailand
(MENAFN) Approximately 600 young people took part in a demonstration in Bangkok on Friday, calling for changes to Thailand's education system and demanding broader political and social reforms, according to reports.
Many participants attended wearing their school uniforms and chanted “meow, meow” as a humorous reference to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose nickname, “Noo,” translates to “mouse” in Thai.
The gathering was coordinated online through TikTok by youth organizations Free Thai Youth and Studem under the name of the 20 November Student Movement.
Organizers also relied on a Discord community that has around 2,700 members, using the platform to exchange ideas, arrange activities and prepare for the demonstration since Oct. 7.
Participants presented four central demands, beginning with calls for fair access to high-quality education and measures to eliminate disparities within the country's educational system.
They also sought stronger democratic principles and greater political freedoms in schools, alongside formal recognition of young people as individuals entitled to participate in decisions affecting their future.
Their final demand focused on a comprehensive transformation of Thailand's education system, which protesters criticized for emphasizing preparation for employment in a capitalist economy rather than supporting broader human development.
Many participants attended wearing their school uniforms and chanted “meow, meow” as a humorous reference to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose nickname, “Noo,” translates to “mouse” in Thai.
The gathering was coordinated online through TikTok by youth organizations Free Thai Youth and Studem under the name of the 20 November Student Movement.
Organizers also relied on a Discord community that has around 2,700 members, using the platform to exchange ideas, arrange activities and prepare for the demonstration since Oct. 7.
Participants presented four central demands, beginning with calls for fair access to high-quality education and measures to eliminate disparities within the country's educational system.
They also sought stronger democratic principles and greater political freedoms in schools, alongside formal recognition of young people as individuals entitled to participate in decisions affecting their future.
Their final demand focused on a comprehensive transformation of Thailand's education system, which protesters criticized for emphasizing preparation for employment in a capitalist economy rather than supporting broader human development.
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