Anthropic Researcher Claims AI Helps Solve Longstanding Riemann Hypothesis
(MENAFN) A mathematician working at US artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has claimed to have developed a solution to the Riemann Hypothesis, a major mathematical problem that has remained unresolved for 167 years, with assistance from the company's Claude AI model.
Levent Alpoge announced on Friday that he believes he has established a proof of the famous hypothesis, originally introduced by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859.
"I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis," Alpoge wrote in a four-page statement published on his website.
The mathematical theory focuses on understanding how prime numbers are distributed. These numbers are distinguished by the fact that they can only be divided evenly by themselves and the number one.
Confirming the hypothesis could represent a major development in number theory, potentially offering deeper insights into mathematical structures with possible applications in computer science, cryptography and theoretical physics.
The Riemann Hypothesis is among seven major mathematical challenges designated as Millennium Prize Problems by the US-based Clay Mathematics Institute. Each problem carries a $1 million award for a verified solution.
Alpoge credited Claude with making significant contributions to the proposed proof, explaining that the AI system helped advance the mathematical work and, at certain stages, demonstrated capabilities beyond his own understanding.
Describing the AI model's contribution during the final stages, he wrote, "Claude far outpaced me near the finish line,".
The Anthropic mathematician also stated that his work extends beyond the original hypothesis, claiming to have established a solution to a more general version of the problem.
Levent Alpoge announced on Friday that he believes he has established a proof of the famous hypothesis, originally introduced by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859.
"I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis," Alpoge wrote in a four-page statement published on his website.
The mathematical theory focuses on understanding how prime numbers are distributed. These numbers are distinguished by the fact that they can only be divided evenly by themselves and the number one.
Confirming the hypothesis could represent a major development in number theory, potentially offering deeper insights into mathematical structures with possible applications in computer science, cryptography and theoretical physics.
The Riemann Hypothesis is among seven major mathematical challenges designated as Millennium Prize Problems by the US-based Clay Mathematics Institute. Each problem carries a $1 million award for a verified solution.
Alpoge credited Claude with making significant contributions to the proposed proof, explaining that the AI system helped advance the mathematical work and, at certain stages, demonstrated capabilities beyond his own understanding.
Describing the AI model's contribution during the final stages, he wrote, "Claude far outpaced me near the finish line,".
The Anthropic mathematician also stated that his work extends beyond the original hypothesis, claiming to have established a solution to a more general version of the problem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment