CENTCOM Chief Meets Qatar's Defense Minister Amid Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) The head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Adm. Brad Cooper, held talks in Doha on Saturday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to Qatar's Defense Ministry.
The ministry said the two officials discussed issues of mutual interest. It released no further details about the meeting.
The Doha stop came after Cooper met in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman. They discussed defense cooperation and regional developments.
Cooper is traveling at a time of persistent friction between the US and Iran. Negotiations between the two sides have stalled over disagreements about navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Separately, fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group has intensified. The group's missile and drone strikes have hit the kingdom's energy facilities and other sites.
The ministry said the two officials discussed issues of mutual interest. It released no further details about the meeting.
The Doha stop came after Cooper met in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman. They discussed defense cooperation and regional developments.
Cooper is traveling at a time of persistent friction between the US and Iran. Negotiations between the two sides have stalled over disagreements about navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Separately, fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group has intensified. The group's missile and drone strikes have hit the kingdom's energy facilities and other sites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment